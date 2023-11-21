Michael Cole snubs major AEW star during WWE RAW 

Michael Cole has a difficult job doing imminent commentary during wrestling matches. Professional wrestlers on the WWE roster share a lot of history with those in AEW, and he fell just short of naming someone who is no longer in WWE. It was pretty evident, however, to whom he was alluding.

The near slip-up happened when he introduced The Miz to the WWE audience. The A-Lister is all set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series 2023. If he wins, he will be tied with Chris Jericho for the most number of reigns as the Intercontinental Champion, which is indeed a massive achievement.

However, this was something Michael Cole could not speak about because Y2J is now with AEW. Chris Jericho had nine Intercontinental Championship reigns, the most in WWE history. Cole revealed the fact during the commentary, but avoided mentioning Jericho's name.

'The eight-time Intercontinental Champion, and if he can pin Gunther this coming Saturday, he will be tied with... the most Intercontinental Championship reigns in history," Michael Cole said, while introducing The Miz.

The WWE commentary is closely monitored, and the team has several responsibilities, just like a referee. In some cases, the commentator is fed what they have to say via their headsets. So, it is unclear whether Michael Cole did not or could not name Jericho.

Michael Cole's commentary has grabbed headlines now and then

Michael Cole has been an integral part of WWE's commentary team. While he is one of the best for the job, he slips up now and then. Recently, during a RAW match that pitted Shinsuke Nakamura against Chad Gable, he referred to Gable as Kurt Angle.

Gable and Angle are known to have a similar wrestling style and are often compared to each other. Earlier, Cole had thrown shade at AEW while describing Cody Rhodes' experience of wrestling in a particular arena, the Capital One Arena.

Does Michael Cole throw shade at AEW during commentary personally, or is it a company guideline that he has to follow? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

