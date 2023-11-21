WWE personality commits major botch on RAW; refers to former champion as Kurt Angle

A WWE personality committed a major botch on the latest episode of RAW by referring to a former champion as Kurt Angle.

Michael Cole has been associated with WWE for over two decades now. He has played many roles in the company, from a backstage announcer to a commentator. Cole has been a mainstay on commentary for several years now and has been fairly consistent.

However, Cole recently had his fair share of slip-ups, which even Wade Barrett has called out on television. His botched commentary continued tonight as well.

Chad Gable was set to take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a highly anticipated match on tonight's edition of RAW. The match was highly competitive, as expected. During the bout, Cole committed a major botch when he referred to Gable as Kurt Angle.

Both Gable and Kurt Angle have often been compared to each other due to their in-ring styles and amateur background, and this is what could have caused the WWE veteran to commit the botch in the heat of the moment.

Expand Tweet

Gable came up short again tonight against Shinsuke Nakamura. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him, as he has been losing most of his matches recently.

What did you make of Michael Cole's botch? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.