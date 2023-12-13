"He will be right back where he belongs" - Fans want current AEW star to return to WWE

Many stars have made the jump from WWE to AEW over the years, and while the transition has worked out well for some, the same can not be said for others. One star's venture across the promotional divide has produced mixed results, and many fans are pining to see him return to the Triple H-helmed promotion imminently.

Despite showing a ton of potential to be a major star in WWE, Malakai Black (then known as Alastair Black) was released from his contract in June 2021. This came as a shock to many who remembered Black's brilliant run in NXT, although those past successes could not translate on the main roster.

A month after parting ways with WWE, Black joined AEW and has been subject to what can best be described as stop-start booking. He has enjoyed waves of momentum here and there, but many fans are left disappointed with what he has produced in Tony Khan's promotion thus far.

One X user posted the following in agreement with this sentiment:

At 38 years old and in incredible physical condition, Malakai Black still has time to steer his ship in AEW. But if the below tweets are anything to go by, there might be more of a desire to see him back in WWE:

Some fans have even asked Triple H, via social media, to bring Malakai Black back for next year's Royal Rumble. While this would be a massive shock, it is most likely out of the realm of possibility, as Black will still be contracted to AEW by the time of the premium live event.

Can Malakai Black be a credible singles star in WWE?

One major reason so many fans are desperate to see Malakai Black cash in on a return flight from AEW to WWE is because of his lack of singles matches in Tony Khan's promotion. With 2023 almost over, the Dutch star has had a grand total of zero one-on-one bouts throughout the year.

Black touched on the topic during a Q&A session on Instagram, saying that it isn't injuries that have prevented him from having singles matches. More likely, Tony Khan and his creative team simply want to focus on having the House of Black perform as a trio above anything else.

Black is more than capable of holding his own as a singles star, as he has proven under a Triple H-led regime in NXT.