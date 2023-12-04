"Royal Rumble is around the corner, Call him" - WWE Universe begs Triple H to bring back top AEW star

The WWE Universe recently took to X to beg Triple H to bring back former NXT Champion, and current AEW star, Malakai Black.

Tony Khan and his management have recently come under fire for its poor booking of The Dutch star. The 38-year-old star has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since July 2021, and has held World Trios Championships once alongside The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) under his belt so far.

However, a recent report revealed a startling fact about his run this year so far. Malakai Black has yet to compete in a singles match in 2023. The House of Black leader last wrestled a singles match against Penta Oscuro on the June 22 episode of Dynamite in 2022. Since then, he has only competed in the tag or trios division. With 2023 gradually drawing to a close, it seems rather unlikely that fans would see Black in singles action, as he and Matthews are currently in a feud with FTR.

Malakai Black's booking has become a hot topic of discussion among fans, and they want him to return to his old stomping grounds.

Malakai Black comments on his AEW booking

Earlier this year, Malakai Black debunked the speculation that his back injury had prevented him from competing in singles matches.

The AEW star stated that he's unsure why he hasn't been booked in a singles competition and assured everyone he's not wrestling in trios competition just to hide his injury:

"Why I'm not having singles matches? I don't know, I think it's because they want us to work as The House of Black, and as six-mans. I was also not in six-mans to hide said non-existing injury. Again, rest assured, I do not have a bad back, and the reason why I am at home is due to a minor injury, which is I had a half-calf tear and hyperextension in my knee, which is almost ready to go back on the road. So again, I appreciate the concern, but the reality is that I'm fine, and you'll see me sooner rather than later."

The company recently teased a program between Black and Danielson. However, it looks like the plans fell through after The American Dragon suffered an unfortunate injury.

