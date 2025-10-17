The AEW roster has several former World Champions present, with some of them having won the top prize in multiple such promotions. Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has heaped praise on the company, as he recently stated that AEW is more exciting than WWE.

Ad

The American Dragon has spent several years in both promotions and knows both companies extremely well by now. Danielson has won numerous titles in his career and had his most decorated period while in WWE, where he became a World Champion for the first time before achieving the same with All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter defended Bryan's comments while he was talking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He said that the 44-year-old is currently signed with the promotion and is defending his place of work, so it's good for him.

Ad

Trending

"He works for them. I've been to their shows, they don't do as much showmanship as WWE does. So, he probably, and he's one of these classic wrestlers. Now he's a broadcaster, and he works for them. He feels good about working for them, and he's standing up for the company, so good for him." Apter said.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Bryan joined the All Elite promotion in 2021 and has been with them ever since. He spent most of his time wrestling as part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside former WWE stars Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley. He would eventually win the AEW World Championship in August 2024, reaching the pinnacle of the company.

He announced that he would retire from full-time in-ring competition as soon as he lost the championship, and did so at WrestleDream that year. Since then, various injuries have hampered his in-ring return, and he has now transitioned into becoming a full-time color commentator for the promotion.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences