The AEW roster has several former World Champions present, with some of them having won the top prize in multiple such promotions. Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has heaped praise on the company, as he recently stated that AEW is more exciting than WWE.
The American Dragon has spent several years in both promotions and knows both companies extremely well by now. Danielson has won numerous titles in his career and had his most decorated period while in WWE, where he became a World Champion for the first time before achieving the same with All Elite Wrestling.
Wrestling veteran Bill Apter defended Bryan's comments while he was talking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He said that the 44-year-old is currently signed with the promotion and is defending his place of work, so it's good for him.
"He works for them. I've been to their shows, they don't do as much showmanship as WWE does. So, he probably, and he's one of these classic wrestlers. Now he's a broadcaster, and he works for them. He feels good about working for them, and he's standing up for the company, so good for him." Apter said.
Bryan joined the All Elite promotion in 2021 and has been with them ever since. He spent most of his time wrestling as part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside former WWE stars Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley. He would eventually win the AEW World Championship in August 2024, reaching the pinnacle of the company.
He announced that he would retire from full-time in-ring competition as soon as he lost the championship, and did so at WrestleDream that year. Since then, various injuries have hampered his in-ring return, and he has now transitioned into becoming a full-time color commentator for the promotion.
