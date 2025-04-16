  • home icon
  • "Heading to AEW," "Don't do it TK" - Fans left stunned after top star shockingly decides to leave major wrestling company

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 16, 2025 18:49 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (Image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A major star is set to become a free agent, and fans are stunned by this recent development, with many wanting him to join AEW. The star in question worked for New Japan Pro-Wrestling for the last two decades.

Tetsuya Naito made a name for himself in NJPW, where he has wrestled for the past 20 years, became a global star with the promotion, and accomplished a lot. He is a former IWGP World Champion and Intercontinental Champion, and also won the G1 Climax tournament three times.

After 20 successful years in Japan, it was reported that Tetsuya Naito will be leaving NJPW after May 4th, since he has mutually agreed not to renew his contract with the promotion.

Since the news broke, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on the situation. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

WWE President Nick Khan recently took a massive dig at AEW CEO Tony Khan

Over the years, AEW has come under a lot of scrutiny for many reasons. In an effort to expand its roster, the company hired several wrestlers from around the world. However, some of these stars would struggle to find TV time and would remain benched.

Wrestlers such as Ricky Saints, Miro, and Rey Fenix were benched before leaving the company earlier this year. Hence, many critics have called out All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan for how some of these stars are booked. This has resulted in some of these stars even jumping ship to WWE.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan noted that many AEW stars will jump ship when their contracts end. He also didn't acknowledge Tony Khan and said he respects his father, who finances the company.

"In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things." [H/T: F4WOnline]
AEW is currently building towards the Double or Nothing pay-per-view next month. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Tetsuya Naito.

