“Healthy and ready,” says top female AEW star after sharing NSFW photo

An AEW star made her long-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after being absent for more than a year on the latest episode of Collision.

The star in question is Thunder Rosa. The 37-year-old star made her comeback and joined the Spanish commentary team and later came to save Abadon from Skye Blue and Julia Hart.

"Healthy and ready…" Thunder Rosa shared.

Rosa suffered a severe back injury, which she picked up in August 2023.

AEW star Thunder Rosa talked about CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk made his epic return to WWE at this year's Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa said she wished CM Punk was still with AEW.

"I have to confess, it was a touch of heartbreak and happiness. I love Phil [CM Punk], as a person. I want him to be successful. I wish things would have gone completely different and that he was still working with us. I'm really happy that he is fulfilling his dream because he loves professional wrestling and he has a very strong passion for professional wrestling," Thunder Rosa said.

Rosa went on:

"Working with Phil [CM Punk], in my perspective, I'm talking about me, it has been positive, and enriching. I really feel we all deserve second chances, I firmly believe in second chances. This is a way that, everybody needs to recognize that Phil has had many chances and this is his last chance in professional wrestling. A lot of people thought it was never going to happen and it was a huge surprise."

Thunder Rosa will team up with Abadon and take on the AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue on this week's Collision.

