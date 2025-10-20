  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Heartbreaking update on Adam Cole's wrestling future amid AEW absence - Reports

Heartbreaking update on Adam Cole's wrestling future amid AEW absence - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 00:33 GMT
Adam Cole is out of action indefinitely [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Adam Cole is out of action indefinitely [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

An update regarding Adam Cole's immediate future in the wrestling business has just surfaced. This comes following his indefinite absence from AEW due to health reasons.

Ad

At All In: Texas, three months ago, the Panama City Playboy came out to address his condition in front of the crowd. He was forced to relinquish his TNT Championship as he was no longer cleared for action, and this was going to be the case moving forward. It was reported that he was going through concussion issues, and this was a legitimate injury. He even hinted at his possible retirement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent Q&A session by Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp addressed questions about Adam Cole. He revealed that, upon asking, nothing had changed regarding his recovery timeline. He also mentioned how Cole has not been seen in any capacity within AEW and has not picked up any backstage roles in the meantime.

“Nowhere near returning last time I checked. I don’t want to get into too much private stuff, but he knew he was going to face issues dealing with this concussion and he has...I’ve not heard of him doing coaching or anything like that and I don’t think traveling would help him recover.” [H/T RSN]
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Adam Cole picks up new role outside of wrestling

The former NXT Champion is known to be an incredible in-ring competitor, but it is widely known that one of his biggest hobbies is video games.

Earlier this month, he revealed that he picked up voice acting and was chosen to voice a character from the game, Curiosity. This has already officially launched on Steam. He took to X/Twitter to discuss how he enjoyed the experience and thanked those involved for the opportunity.

Ad
"This was an absolute joy…thank you @GrandPOOBear, @play_curiosity. Check it out! Available now on Steam!" he wrote.

Unfortunately, things have not changed, and fans won't get to see Adam Cole anytime soon. But people have come back from even worse, and this may not be the last they will see of him just yet.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications