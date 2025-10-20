Heartbreaking update on Adam Cole's wrestling future amid AEW absence - Reports

An update regarding Adam Cole's immediate future in the wrestling business has just surfaced. This comes following his indefinite absence from AEW due to health reasons.At All In: Texas, three months ago, the Panama City Playboy came out to address his condition in front of the crowd. He was forced to relinquish his TNT Championship as he was no longer cleared for action, and this was going to be the case moving forward. It was reported that he was going through concussion issues, and this was a legitimate injury. He even hinted at his possible retirement.During a recent Q&amp;A session by Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp addressed questions about Adam Cole. He revealed that, upon asking, nothing had changed regarding his recovery timeline. He also mentioned how Cole has not been seen in any capacity within AEW and has not picked up any backstage roles in the meantime. “Nowhere near returning last time I checked. I don’t want to get into too much private stuff, but he knew he was going to face issues dealing with this concussion and he has...I’ve not heard of him doing coaching or anything like that and I don’t think traveling would help him recover.” [H/T RSN]Adam Cole picks up new role outside of wrestlingThe former NXT Champion is known to be an incredible in-ring competitor, but it is widely known that one of his biggest hobbies is video games.Earlier this month, he revealed that he picked up voice acting and was chosen to voice a character from the game, Curiosity. This has already officially launched on Steam. He took to X/Twitter to discuss how he enjoyed the experience and thanked those involved for the opportunity.&quot;This was an absolute joy…thank you @GrandPOOBear, @play_curiosity. Check it out! Available now on Steam!&quot; he wrote.Adam Cole @AdamColeProLINKThis was an absolute joy…thank you @GrandPOOBear @play_curiosity Check it out! Available now on Steam!Unfortunately, things have not changed, and fans won't get to see Adam Cole anytime soon. But people have come back from even worse, and this may not be the last they will see of him just yet.