"Hell nah, Temu Rock," "Where's the lie?" - Fans react to massive shots taken at Tony Khan during WWE show

The exchange of talents between rival wrestling promotions WWE and AEW has been prevalent for many years. All Elite Wrestling names such as Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Cope, and more were once under the Stamford-based company's banner. Meanwhile, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Penta, and more were AEW stars.

WWE recently signed former FTW Champion Ricky Starks. The Absolute Star was one of Tony Khan's biggest assets as he was booked quite strongly. However, problems began arising in 2024. His last match in the company took place in March 2024. Eventually, Stroke Daddy's relationship with Khan deteriorated, and he was granted his release earlier this year. As soon as the 35-year-old's All Elite Wrestling run ended, he showed up on NXT.

On this week's NXT, Starks, who is now known as Ricky Saints, made his in-ring debut in the promotion. He and Je'Von Evans battled Ethan Page and Wes Lee in a tag team match and defeated them with conviction. Interestingly, during this bout, fans in the arena began chanting, "Tony fumbled!"

Fans on X (FKA Twitter) reacted to this segment with mostly sarcasm and nonchalance. Furthermore, one particular user addressed the former AEW star as "Temu Rock!" Notably, several fans have previously pointed out similarities between Saints and The Final Boss.

Fans react to 'Tony Fumbled' chants on NXT. [Images via Fightful's X]

Ricky Saints gives an emotional interview following his in-ring debut in WWE

Ricky Saints was interviewed backstage following his debut match on NXT. During this interaction, he was overcome with emotions. Furthermore, the 35-year-old stated that he was honored to wrestle for the Stamford-based promotion.

"I am very honored to be here, standing in front of this camera in front of NXT. I don't think that I ever envisioned my life ending up this way, but da*n, at least, I can freaking say that I made it through," he said.

It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has in store for Ricky Saints on WWE's developmental brand.

