Former AEW champion offically makes WWE in-ring debut; gets a massive victory 

Former AEW star Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) competed in his first NXT match under a WWE contract on the latest episode of the show. One of his opponents tonight was Ethan Page, another former member of Tony Khan's promotion.

He teamed up with Je’Von Evans to take on Wes Lee and All Ego in a tag team match in the main event of the show. After the bell rang, Evans hit Ethan Page with a series of strikes. The latter immediately tagged Lee but The Young OG still went after him. Wes Lee attacked Je’Von at ringside.

Evans tried to perform a springboard cutter but The Kardiak Kid caught him. Je’Von Evans hit a dropkick and tagged Ricky Saints. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion hit Wes Lee with a few hip tosses before getting slapped by the latter. The babyfaces slammed the former WWE NXT North American Champion on the mat before tossing him into Ethan Page on the floor.

Page hit Evans with a Powerslam and got a two-count. Je’Von nailed Ethan Page with a kick and a double tag was made. Ricky Saints took down both heels with a clothesline. He then nailed Lee with a gutbuster and countered a Kardiak Kick into the Roshambo. Saints pinned Wes Lee and got the tree count, giving his team the win in his first WWE match.

