“Hell Nah We Need You Swerve,” “Please Don’t” - Fans Worried After Swerve Strickland’s Disappointing Update Amid AEW Absence

Swerve Strickland has emerged as one of the biggest AEW attractions ever since he won the World title last year. The top star recently went on hiatus and dropped a disappointing yet cryptic update regarding his future, which led to the fans exploding with reactions on social media.
The former AEW World Champion was reportedly dealing with a torn meniscus since 2019. He last wrestled against Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship at the 2025 Forbidden Door event in a losing effort. Following that, Swerve Strickland decided to go for surgery to correct it and will be sidelined for an extended period.
Amidst that, Strickland hinted at his retirement from wrestling on social media. This sparked huge reactions from fans. One section of the audience questioned Strickland if it was coming soon, and at the same time, hoped it was not true.
Another section of the fans urged Strickland to keep going and did not want him to retire from in-ring competition soon.
Swerve Strickland wants to work in a different capacity in AEW in the future
Swerve Strickland has become a cornerstone for AEW for a while now. In a recent interview with Wrestling Figures News, the Realest star revealed that he would like to be a part of the company's creative team in the future to give back to the business.
"I don’t want to be just a part in the machine - I want to help run it. But the cool thing is, I can still be hands-on. I can still be with the people, helping, teaching, exploring new ideas. Not just repeating what’s always been done, but crafting new ways and exploring uncharted territory. AEW is in a place that’s never been seen before in wrestling history," he said.
With Strickland on the sidelines for a while, it remains to be seen when the fans will see him next inside the ring.
