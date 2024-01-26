"Hell yeah! She’s back" - Dax Harwood excited about former WWE star's return

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently expressed his excitement regarding the in-ring return of a former WWE Superstar.

The former WWE star in question is Serena Deeb. Deeb is well-known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2010 when she was a part of CM Punk's faction, the Straight Edge Society. Currently, Serena is a part of the AEW women's roster, where she made her debut back in 2020 and had a decent run.

However, Serena has been absent from in-ring action since October 2022 due to an injury. In the meantime, Deeb had been teasing her in-ring return with some vignettes. Following the vignettes, the date of Deeb's anticipated return to in-ring action has finally been announced. The Professor is set to return this Saturday.

While her opponent is not yet disclosed, Serena Deeb is set to return inside the squared circle on Saturday Night Collision in Bossier City, Los Angeles, this week. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood of the FTR has expressed his excitement by taking to X/Twitter.

"Hell yeah! She’s back," Dax Harwood shared.

The former WWE Superstar on having two different roles in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Serena Deeb is also a backstage trainer along with being an in-ring performer in AEW. During her appearance on the Busted Open Radio ﻿podcast back in 2022, Deeb reflected on how Tony Khan trusted her to perform both roles.

"The coaching is definitely inside me still, and AEW is great in the sense that they allow me to do both, you know? I didn't have that before, that privilege before in my other job [with WWE], so it's great that Tony trusts me a lot to help the women, do both roles. But now, I feel like I'm at, honestly, the top of my game in the ring." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Serena also made it clear that she had few years left before hanging up her boots. Only time will tell what the Jacksonville-based company has in store for Deeb upon her return.

