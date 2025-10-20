  • home icon
  "Her fall is going to be absolutely epic," "But can she win the big one !?!"- Fans go wild after Mercedes Mone wins yet another title outside AEW

"Her fall is going to be absolutely epic," "But can she win the big one !?!"- Fans go wild after Mercedes Mone wins yet another title outside AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 20, 2025 14:27 GMT
Fans react to Mercedes Mone
Fans react to Mercedes Mone's 12th title win (Image via Mercedes Mone, mickDee62188977 & hubrishayward's X)

Mercedes Mone continued on her road to history by adding a 12th championship to her title belt collection. However, this led to interesting reactions from fans on social media regarding The Ultimo Mone's accomplishment.

The current AEW star started with a successful title defense against Persphone at Arena Mexico, on Friday. The day after, she dethroned Mina Shirakawa for her ROH World Television Championship at the 2025 AEW WrestleDream event. The Japanese wrestler answered her open challenge, however, a timely use of ropes and a roll-up sealed the win for Mone.

In doing so, she won her 11th championship, and broke masked grappler, Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles at the same time. The following day, Mone collected her 12th championship by defeating Jody Threat at a Winnepeg professional wrestling show. Witnessing that sight, the fans exploded with their opinions online.

A huge section of the audience showered negative comments for Mercedes Mone. They believed that winning indie titles with less prominence that not mean anything. Moreover, some fans also said that Mone's run was irrelevant as a belt collector and did not make her the best wrestler in the world.

Out of a lot of negative comments, there was still one fan who supported Mone's accolades. However, there was another fan who questioned if she could win the big one, possibly hinting at the AEW Women's World Championship. Lastly, a fan also dropped a Mercedes Mone as Hulk Hogan, referring to the name 'Mercedes Hogan' given to her by fans for her overpush as a top star.

AEW champion challenged by Mercedes Mone at WrestleDream 2025

Mercedes Mone had an altercation with Kris Statlander inside the ring at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 event. The CEO insulted her after she retained her AEW Women's World title against Toni Storm. This led to Statlander coming back after Mone's match with Mina Shirakawa and taking down the cocky star.

Later on, in a backstage segment, Mone threw out a challenge to Statlander for her title at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. So it will be interesting to see if Statlander would accept to face her in a high-stakes match.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

