"Her fall is going to be absolutely epic," "But can she win the big one !?!"- Fans go wild after Mercedes Mone wins yet another title outside AEW

Mercedes Mone continued on her road to history by adding a 12th championship to her title belt collection. However, this led to interesting reactions from fans on social media regarding The Ultimo Mone's accomplishment.The current AEW star started with a successful title defense against Persphone at Arena Mexico, on Friday. The day after, she dethroned Mina Shirakawa for her ROH World Television Championship at the 2025 AEW WrestleDream event. The Japanese wrestler answered her open challenge, however, a timely use of ropes and a roll-up sealed the win for Mone.In doing so, she won her 11th championship, and broke masked grappler, Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles at the same time. The following day, Mone collected her 12th championship by defeating Jody Threat at a Winnepeg professional wrestling show. Witnessing that sight, the fans exploded with their opinions online.A huge section of the audience showered negative comments for Mercedes Mone. They believed that winning indie titles with less prominence that not mean anything. Moreover, some fans also said that Mone's run was irrelevant as a belt collector and did not make her the best wrestler in the world.mick Dee @mickDee62188977LINK@WrestlePurists @aaroncantmosh Her fall is going to be absolutely epicTHE HOTTEST 🔥 @notoriousbxtch1LINK@WrestlePurists @aaroncantmosh LIKE WHY IS SHE GETTING ALL THESE BELTS LIKE LOL SHE KEEP TRYNA PROVE SHE IS THE BEST BUT HAVING HELLA BELTS DOESN’T MEAN YOUR THE BESTLuca @Luca_the_vileLINK@WrestlePurists @aaroncantmosh her number of belts matches that venue's attendance.Pollito @Po1lit0LINK@WrestlePurists @aaroncantmosh Love her but don’t you think this is a bit excessive? Oh well, onward to 13 Belts Mone 😛Out of a lot of negative comments, there was still one fan who supported Mone's accolades. However, there was another fan who questioned if she could win the big one, possibly hinting at the AEW Women's World Championship. Lastly, a fan also dropped a Mercedes Mone as Hulk Hogan, referring to the name 'Mercedes Hogan' given to her by fans for her overpush as a top star.Vincent Heart @VHeart87LINK@WrestlePurists @aaroncantmosh Women's Wrestler of the Year. Case Closed. It's a Wrap. Book it PWI.Hubris 🏚🖤⚡️ @hubrishaywardLINK@WrestlePurists @aaroncantmosh But can she win the big one !?!AEW champion challenged by Mercedes Mone at WrestleDream 2025Mercedes Mone had an altercation with Kris Statlander inside the ring at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 event. The CEO insulted her after she retained her AEW Women's World title against Toni Storm. This led to Statlander coming back after Mone's match with Mina Shirakawa and taking down the cocky star.Later on, in a backstage segment, Mone threw out a challenge to Statlander for her title at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. So it will be interesting to see if Statlander would accept to face her in a high-stakes match.