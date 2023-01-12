"Her [Stephanie McMahon] legacy will not be forgotten" – Popular AEW personality reacts to ongoing stir-up in WWE's alleged ownership transition

Stephanie McMahon grew up in WWE, but after recent events in the promotion, she shockingly announced her retirement from the industry. In light of McMahon stepping away, Vickie Guerrero shared a heartfelt message for her former colleague.

The unfortunate controversy in WWE recently took another sharp twist when Vince McMahon returned to the corporate wing of the promotion. Shortly after, Stephanie McMahon announced her retirement as co-CEO, placing WWE in a far different position.

Despite being a prominent name in AEW today, Vickie Guerrero hasn't forgotten her time with Stephanie McMahon and took to Twitter to praise her WWE legacy.

"The resignation of @stephaniemcmahon is a huge loss to the wrestling industry! She taught me so much inside & out of the ring. Noone can fill her shoes and her legacy will not be forgotten. Thank you Steph for trusting me to work w you & entertain fans around the world #mentor," Vickie tweeted.

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero

Stephanie has unfortunately not always received such warm praise from her peers or even WWE itself. AEW color commentator and senior advisor Jim Ross once commented on the roster's outrageous response to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's marriage.

Chris Jericho once pitched a storyline affair between himself and Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie and Triple H's marriage hasn't always been hands-off, as the two have been embroiled in feuds with other wrestlers before. Notably, Chris Jericho and Triple H had a well-received back-and-forth feud in the early 2000s which even included Stephanie McMahon.

As written by Chris Jericho in his memoir, "Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps," he once felt that a kayfabe affair between him and Stephanie would be an intriguing storyline.

"The story would begin after HHH returned at the Royal Rumble. He would be in the ring on RAW telling the fans how great it was to be back when I would come out to confront him and give him some serious news. In the seven months he was away from the WWE, his wife, Stephanie, was having an affair," he wrote.

The veteran then went on to describe how Triple H would then find out about the "affair," leading to a heated match between the two. Despite the storyline never including the angle, fans often fondly recall the feud between the two.

