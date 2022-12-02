"She has needs!" - When former WWE star requested to have an on-screen affair with Stephanie McMahon

In May 2001, Triple H tore his left quadriceps muscle. Hence, he got sidelined from WWE for several months. The Game returned to in-ring competition in January 2002 to win the Royal Rumble Match and start a feud with Chris Jericho over the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ahead of Triple H's return to action, Jericho pitched a few ideas to add heat to their then-upcoming rivalry. One of these pitches involved him having an on-screen affair with The Game's wife, Stephanie McMahon.

In his book "Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps," Jericho detailed his storyline idea.

"The story would begin after HHH returned at the Royal Rumble. He would be in the ring on RAW telling the fans how great it was to be back when I would come out to confront him and give him some serious news. In the seven months he was away from the WWE, his wife, Stephanie, was having an affair. I was only telling him about it because I obviously had a huge dislike for Steph and did some serious detective work in order to bust her. In the course of my investigation, I'd found out that she was having an affair with RVD," he wrote.

Y2J would then run hidden camera footage of Stephanie in bed with a guy with a long brown ponytail as Triple H would be fuming in anger while watching. The guy in bed with Stephanie would then rolls over, and Triple H would be surprised that it is Jericho himself.

The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla would then brutally attack The Game with a sledgehammer.

"I thought Stephanie having an affair with her former worst enemy was the perfect twist to the story. She would justify her actions by saying, 'You know how hard it is for a woman to be on the road by herself—she has needs! Needs that can only be satisfied by a champion.' I would justify my actions by saying I knew that HHH would be returning to gain revenge for me causing him to tear his quad in the first place. Therefore I needed to gain a psychological edge against him, and what better way to do that than by shtuping his wife?" he added.

However, former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon turned down Jericho's pitch because he thought Triple H's character would have known that his wife was cheating on him. Hence, the controversial storyline never saw the light.

Rob Van Dam once refused to have an on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon in WWE

During his early days in WWE, the company wanted Rob Van Dam to have an on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon. Nevertheless, the former ECW Champion turned down the idea.

In an interview with The Dropkick Podcast, RVD disclosed why he did not want to do that storyline.

"When I first got there they wanted me to do a bit of a romance angle with Stephanie and myself. And my evil ex was like the most insecure b***h on the planet and I was like thinking, 'oh my God, this gonna cost me so much grief at home.' We had a talk, me and Stephanie, and she said, 'you know, just think of this like you're an actor'. I was like, 'that's cool, except you call me Joe Blow because I've been Rob Van Dam for the last ten years,'" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

