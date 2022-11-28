"I wanna be in that family" - When current WWE official said he wanted to marry Stephanie McMahon

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has been married to Triple H for nearly two decades. However, former Cruiserweight Champion and current backstage producer Gregory Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) once jokingly expressed his desire to marry The Billion Dollar Princess.

After a short stint at WCW, Helms joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001, where he adopted the gimmick of The Hurricane and joined forces with Molly Holly. Alongside being a former Cruiserweight Champion, Helms is a two-time tag team champion, a Hardcore Champion, and has held the European Title.

While playing a game of F-Marry-Kill during an old shoot interview, he explained why he would prefer to tie the knot with his boss.

"I'll definitely marry Stephanie. I wanna be in that family," he said. [4:00 - 4:03]

Despite choosing to marry Stephanie over Molly in the F-Marry-Kill game, the former Cruiserweight Champion later admitted that he had a crush on his former partner, Molly Holly.

In 2010, the company released Helms from his contract. Nevertheless, he returned nearly four years ago to work as a backstage producer. Earlier this year, the 48-year-old announced that he had signed a Legends Contract.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley also wanted to date Stephanie McMahon

A few other former superstars have also previously disclosed that they were attracted to Stephanie McMahon.

One of these wrestlers was Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, who confessed to being "infatuated" with The Billion Dollar Princess during an appearance on the Average Blokes Show.

In the same interview, Dudley stated that he would have loved to date the current WWE Chairwoman.

"I've gone on record with WWE Ride Along that I admitted to my infatuation with this individual. And Bubba made fun of me during the entire ride along and the person I'm thinking about is Stephanie McMahon [...] I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. She is beautiful inside and out, funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be if I wasn't married," he said. [H/T WWFOldSchool]

McMahon is currently in charge of WWE alongside Nick Khan. They were forced to shoulder the responsibilities as former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon retired at the age of 77 earlier this year. Additionally, former world champion Triple H has taken on the creative duties of Mr. McMahon following his departure and is now the Chief Content Officer.

