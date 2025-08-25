Here's why AEW is yet to hire Bray Wyatt-like superstar, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AEW seemingly has a good opportunity to compete with WWE at the moment, after Karrion Kross gained free agent status. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that a possible partnership might not happen, considering the kind of person Kross is.

Karrion Kross has made it clear that he is a very creative person and needs some degree of freedom to exercise that creativity. According to Vince Russo, this is why he might be wary of joining Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"Kross is very very smart, very very smart. Kross' creative is very, very important to him. Here's the first thing he's gonna do. He's gonna talk to people he knows at AEW." [14:40 onwards]

He further compared Karrion to Bray Wyatt based on their gimmicks and added:

"AEW is probably worse off creatively than the WWE. And you know doing a story is important to Kross. I don't think it's the dollars and cents; I think Kross is a lot like Bray Wyatt. There are things that he wants to do, and it's not that kind of creative in AEW." [15:03 onwards]

The WWE veteran wants to see Karrion Kross in AEW

According to Vince Russo, Tony Khan could massively profit from bringing in Karrion Kross.

Speaking on a previous episode of Writing with Russo, he had said:

"I swear to god, if I was Tony Khan, man, freaking hire Kross and make him the man. Revolve everything around him. They can steal WWE viewers by doing that, bro, without a shadow of a doubt. I don't think Tony Khan has had this type of opportunity with any other guy they've released. You know, like Rusev and all the guys they have released. This is the guy that if you took right now, strapped a rocket to him, AEW could make a little bit of noise." [0:22 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Karrion Kross decides to do next.

