Here's why Jon Moxley lost the International Championship just 17 days after winning it

Jon Moxley's reign as the AEW International Champion was short-lived, as he dropped the title to Rey Fenix just 17 days after capturing it at All Out.

Moxley's victory over Orange Cassidy at All Out marked the end of Cassidy's impressive 326-day title reign. The former WWE Champion defended his title successfully three times before losing it Rey Fenix on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

However, in the climax of the match, Fenix hit a Senton from the top rope and transitioned into a Piledriver. Moxley kicked out of the first Piledriver, but Fenix quickly lifted him up and hit him with a second one to win the championship.

After the match, Jon Moxley remained motionless in the ring, while medical staff rushed to the ring. According to Sean Ross Sapp, Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, and Dr. Sampson did not look too pleased with the spot.

Reports suggest that Moxley may have suffered a concussion during the match, possibly from landing on his head during the first Piledriver.

Expand Tweet

If this is the case, it would explain why Moxley lost the title so soon after winning it just few weeks ago. It is currently unknown how long he will be out of action, but it is likely that he will be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Jon Moxley's recent health revelations

Wrestling icon Jim Cornette has commented on Jon Moxley's recent revelations regarding his health. Moxley disclosed that he was told by a doctor about his arthritis condition, likening it to that of a 70-year-old.

During a recent edition of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette pointed out that Jon Moxley's hard-hitting and extreme matches, even outside of AEW, may have contributed to his health issues.

“I’m not going to laugh about a guy’s legitimate bad medical diagnosis and make fun of him, but I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised at the diagnosis. I don’t know why he would be because he, by choice and by design, spends his life going through furniture."

He continued:

"If it’s not in AEW, then he goes and works the garbage matches on the garbage shows from Garbage Championship Wrestling with his friend, the bank-addicted drug robber, and they hit each other with s**t and go through the furniture and wrap each other up in barbed wire or whatever the f**k, and he blades when he has his morning cereal.” [1:59 - 2:46]

Expand Tweet

Moxley is known for his rather physical wrestling style, which often involves him taking dangerous bumps and hits.

What are your thoughts on Jim Cornette's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star