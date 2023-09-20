Jim Cornette isn't surprised by Jon Moxley's recent comments regarding his health

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has weighed in with his thoughts on Jon Moxley's recent comments about his health.

Moxley recently revealed that he was told by a doctor a year or two ago that he had the arthritis of a 70-year-old and that if he were asked to wrestle most of his matches in the morning rather than in the evening, he would have to retire.

During a recent edition of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the legendary wrestling manager said that he wouldn't make fun of Moxley's medical condition but wasn't surprised by his condition considering the star's wrestling style.

“I’m not going to laugh about a guy’s legitimate bad medical diagnosis and make fun of him, but I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised at the diagnosis. I don’t know why he would be because he, by choice and by design, spends his life going through furniture."

Cornette explained how Moxley's hard-hitting wrestling style could be a significant reason for his poor health.

"If it’s not in AEW, then he goes and works the garbage matches on the garbage shows from Garbage Championship Wrestling with his friend, the bank-addicted drug robber, and they hit each other with s**t and go through the furniture and wrap each other up in barbed wire or whatever the f**k, and he blades when he has his morning cereal.” [1:59 - 2:46]

Cornette criticized Jon Moxley's wrestling style, mentioning that the AEW International Champion believed what he was doing was good. The former WWE personality added that Moxley's violent persona had become 'mundane.'

“All the unnecessary s**t that he does to try and convince, I believe, himself that he’s a bada** because you can see that he genuinely believes that what he’s doing is good. He just looks unconvincing in every way, but the punishment that he’s dealing out to himself and trying to do all this is legitimate. I’m not surprised that he’s got arthritis and or bad joints, or bad spines, or bad anything else of what you see him doing every week for no reason where it’s just become mundane. People laugh at him for (...) at least for the constant cutting of himself, if not for the goofiness of the constant bumps that he doesn’t really sell, to begin with.” [2:48 - 3:44]

Jon Moxley will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

AEW returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium this week for the third-annual Grand Slam editions of Dynamite and Rampage. The shows are loaded with huge championship matches, and one of them involves Jon Moxley.

Moxley will defend his AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, with the match being his fourth defense of the gold since dethroning Orange Cassidy at All Out 2023.

Jon Moxley has a perfect record when it comes to wrestling at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as he currently has two wins and zero losses to his name. He and Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in 2021 in a 'Lights Out' Unsanctioned Match, while in 2022, he defeated Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Championship.

