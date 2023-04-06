Here's why top AEW stars lost titles less than two months after championship triumph 

This week's AEW Dynamite saw a top duo, The Gunn Club, being dethroned at the main event.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were slated to face Austin and Colten Gunn in a highly anticipated tag team title match this week. The match also had FTR's AEW future on the line, as they had promised to leave All Elite Wrestling if they were unable to dethrone the reigning Tag Team Champions.

The bout saw the Gunns try their best to outlast Dax and Cash. Austin and Colten even tried to get themselves disqualified to hold on to their belts. In the end, however, FTR were able to take down the Gunns, bagging the AEW World Tag Team titles.

FTR had previously been a focus of speculation due to their contracts with the Tony Khan-led promotion expiring this year. Despite returning from their hiatus, Dax made it clear that they had still not decided their next goal. Their career vs. title match stipulation against the Gunns had further fuelled speculation on the topic.

With Dax and Cash now becoming the new All Elite World Tag Team Champions, it seems logical that they will be re-signing with Tony Khan. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for them in the future.

Do you think FTR should have joined WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes