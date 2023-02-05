Here's why top executives were "pi**ed off" at WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts

WWE legend Jake Roberts recently recalled top executives criticizing him for a controversial segment.

Lance Archer faced QT Marshall on the May 6, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite in singles action. After The Murderhawk Monster picked up a dominating victory, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. came out and attacked Brandi Rhodes, who was present at ringside.

Shortly after, Roberts, who himself was also seated near the ring, brought a snake and placed it over Rhodes' fallen body.

While speaking on the Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that the segment drew massive flakes from TBS executives.

"They’re not going to let a snake back in the ring, period. They were really pi**ed off that we used the snake. I guess they told us that wasn’t going to be allowed but we tried to do it anyway. They came down hard," said Roberts. [H/T: ITR]

WWE legend Jake Roberts recently compared Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan

While speaking on the latest edition of the Snake Pit podcast, Roberts said that Vince McMahon and Tony Khan are completely "different animals."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Khan is much wiser than McMahon and even called the AEW President "an amazing man."

“Well, it wasn’t Vince's kindness. Tony Khan is very kind. They’re completely two different animals. They really are. Vince was a guy that surrounded himself with people that knew what the fu** to do, whereas Tony Khan already knows what the fu** to do. He’s much wiser as far as the wrestling business goes, way more than Vince McMahon. He can quote you stuff from 30 years ago and give it to you move by move. He's an amazing, amazing man. I don't know that I've ever met anybody any smarter than him. I really don’t think I have.”

With Jake Roberts recently being named as one of the special advisors in AEW's community outreach program, it will be interesting to see if continues his on-screen alliance with Lance Archer in the future.

