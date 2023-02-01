"They’re completely two different animals" - WWE legend compares Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

The competition between WWE and All Elite Wrestling has been rather one-sided as of late. WWE's ratings continue to grow, while AEW has garnered roughly a million viewers for Dynamite for some time now.

Both promotions offer different versions of professional wrestling. WWE is built for the masses, with WrestleMania evolving into the Super Bowl of wrestling. Every single year is bigger and grander than the last. AEW is a three-year-old company with a lot to prove but has accomplished more than anyone thought possible in that time.

WWE legend Jake Roberts is now a part of All Elite Wrestling and serves as Lance Archer's manager. He has worked with both Vince and Tony during his career and compared the two on the latest edition of The Snakepit Podcast.

“Well, it wasn’t Vince's kindness. Tony Khan is very kind. They’re completely two different animals. They really are. Vince was a guy that surrounded himself with people that knew what the fu** to do, whereas Tony Khan already knows what the fu** to do. He’s much wiser as far as the wrestling business goes, way more than Vince McMahon. He can quote you stuff from 30 years ago and give it to you move by move. He's an amazing, amazing man. I don't know that I've ever met anybody any smarter than him. I really don’t think I have.” [H/T: Wrestling News]

Wrestling veteran compares Vince McMahon to former WWE writer

WCW legend Buff Bagwell recently compared Vince McMahon to Vince Russo.

Vince McMahon resigned from the company in July 2022. He cited his age as the reason for his departure but returned to a position of power in the promotion earlier this month. The company is gearing up for media rights negotiations and a potential sale, and naturally, Vince wanted to be involved.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Buff Bagwell claimed that Vince Russo and Vince McMahon are similar because they both wanted to be stars on their show.

"It reminded me of everyone that runs a company. When Vince Russo came into our company, his big thing was everybody here that runs this company it always goes to their heads. They try to become stars on their own shows. So Vince Russo, in the beginning, if you remember, he was never on TV. He had The Harris Brothers, the twins, he had them on camera, and it was Vince Russo's voice. He promised all the top guys that he would never be on TV," said Buff Bagwell. (9:12 - 9:48)

Vince McMahon and Tony Khan clearly have a different vision for professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see if All Elite Wrestling can attract any new viewers as WWE kicks into full gear on the Road to WrestleMania.

