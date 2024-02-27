“HHH is a petty baby” - Fans explode in anger as WWE legend turns down invitation to attend Sting’s last AEW match

Fans on social media have shared their reactions to a WWE legend declining an invitation to attend Sting's last wrestling match in AEW. The star in question is Kevin Nash.

Nash and Sting share a long history together in pro wrestling. Both men worked with each other in WCW during the iconic rivalry between The Vigilante and the NWO. Sting would even join Nash's stable, NWO Wolfpac, to fight Hulk Hogan's villainous group, NWO Hollywood.

The former Diesel would once again be associated with Sting in TNA, as both men were members of The Main Event Mafia. Nash would also assist the former WCW World Champion in his first WWE match against Triple H at Wrestlemania 31.

Nash recently revealed that he would not be attending Sting's final match against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution 2024. Big Daddy Cool affirmed his loyalty to Triple H and stated that he would watch the match despite not being present on March 3.

A number of fans took to X/Twitter to react to Nash's statements. Several criticized Nash and lashed out at WWE's current Chief Content Officer.

Kevin Nash speaks on AEW's Sting not joining WWE in his prime

Sting has been called The Franchise of WCW due to his immense contributions to the company. After the promotion was bought out by Vince McMahon, a number of WCW talent jumped ship over to World Wrestling Entertainment. The Icon, however, refrained from doing so. Kevin Nash, a long-time rival and ally of Sting's, recently shared his views on the subject.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Nash claimed that The Icon was aware that he would not be treated well in Vince McMahon's promotion because of his long tenure in WCW.

“Steve [Sting] was the only guy that took like… He's the only guy because he saw what happened. Everybody that left WCW as a top guy, that went to the WWE got f****d. Everybody from Goldberg getting beat by Christian with a f*****g chair to… I mean we all got f*****g beat. Nobody got a run,” Kevin Nash said. [From 01:00:15 to 01:00:46]

Sting joined WWE in 2014 but left in 2020. He then debuted in AEW in 2020. He is looking to wrestle his retirement bout at Revolution 2024. Sting and Darby Allin will seemingly defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at the event.

