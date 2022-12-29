"HHH (Triple H) might only want her for the fact that she is in AEW" - Twitter convinced WWE will snatch top star from Tony Khan

Triple H has laid an impressive foundation for his role as WWE's CCO by bringing back formerly released talents. He has left no stone unturned in undoing Vince McMahon's decisions over the past couple of years. Recently, the wrestling world erupted over the idea of the company potentially having a vested interest in AEW's Jade Cargill following Booker T's comments on her.

Cargill has proven her in-ring capabilities and impressed the wrestling industry with her unique charisma. Additionally, she's maintained a record-setting undefeated streak and was the inaugural TBS Champion. This is a title she has held for 340+ days and counting.

An invisible war between Triple H and Tony Khan flared up a few years ago but seems to be boiling over in recent months. Shortly after The Game resumed administrative duties, WWE reportedly reached out to talents signed to AEW. This resulted in Tony Khan's legal team allegedly sending Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan a legal notice for contract tampering.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T highlighted that the TBS Champion would do well in WWE's women's division. Following these comments, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 30-year-old crossing over to the Stamford-based promotion:

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @WhatCultureWWE I'd pay all the money to see Bianca and Jade have a match. I know the topic was Charlotte but I think the strength of a Bianca or a Rhea would be a better match than Charlotte @WhatCultureWWE I'd pay all the money to see Bianca and Jade have a match. I know the topic was Charlotte but I think the strength of a Bianca or a Rhea would be a better match than Charlotte

WATER22 @Water__2022 @ringsidenews_ She actually would be a big deal in wwe if Vince was still around, HHH might only want her for the fact that she is in AEW and has an undefeated streak but would most likely not use her much @ringsidenews_ She actually would be a big deal in wwe if Vince was still around, HHH might only want her for the fact that she is in AEW and has an undefeated streak but would most likely not use her much

barry rhodes @brhodes316 @ringsidenews_ If Vince was still around definitely, not sure if hunter wud want her, though I'd love to c her reaction when she's told to lie down for Charlotte @ringsidenews_ If Vince was still around definitely, not sure if hunter wud want her, though I'd love to c her reaction when she's told to lie down for Charlotte

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair praised Jade Cargill's in-ring skills

Charlotte Flair played a pivotal role in the women's revolution in WWE. She has had a massive influence on many rising talents and seems to have impressed multiple talents across promotions.

Recently, a fan asked Jade Cargill on social media about her potential dream opponent, to which she replied with Charlotte Flair's name. Soon after, the 36-year-old star responded:

"Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated"

The last time Flair competed in the ring was at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. This was owing to her taking time off for her wedding to AEW's Andrade El Idolo.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair take on Jade Cargill in case of a crossover event between the two promotions? Sound off in the comments.

