"HHH [Triple H] will treat you right, one more try" - Wrestling fans disappointed with WWE not bringing back released superstar for major feud on RAW

Triple H has been running WWE for the past six months, but fans strongly believe that the former world champion can turn Vince McMahon's fumbles around. Fans have been clamoring for John Morrison to return to WWE, but since Jonah returned instead, fans have made their disappointment heard.

Morrison was unfortunately released alongside other stars back in November 2021. While the star's run was largely criticized online, many fans have been following the star since his original run with the promotion as Johnny Nitro back in 2004. Despite this, many fans strongly believe that Triple H could book the 43-year-old correctly.

Fans were speculating that Morrison would return to WWE to help his longtime friend, The Miz, but instead, former NJPW star Jonah returned to the promotion. Fans online seemed largely upset and disappointed and commented on the star's Twitter post to vent their frustrations about Triple H not bringing him back.

CSGR @SebastianG512 @TheRealMorrison The people want you back. HHH will treat you right, one more try please @TheRealMorrison The people want you back. HHH will treat you right, one more try please

JLP2184 @jlp2184 @TheRealMorrison You didn’t miss anything. You are MISSED in @wwe! @TheRealMorrison You didn’t miss anything. You are MISSED in @wwe!

jonrirseidr @JDRussel_Qc @TheRealMorrison Probably fans hoping you'd be the one to help Miz tonight on RAW. @TheRealMorrison Probably fans hoping you'd be the one to help Miz tonight on RAW.

DudeIsKeepinItReal @DudeKeepsItReal @TheRealMorrison Everyone hoping you're getting back to WWE @TheRealMorrison Everyone hoping you're getting back to WWE

While fans continue to clamor for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion to return to the promotion, Morrison might just have AEW in his sights instead. During a recent podcast appearance, the star commented on returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion if the time and booking fall in line.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results here.

John Morrison himself didn't seem upset about Triple H bringing Jonah back instead of him

Fans might think they have an idea of how The Game should run his promotion, but Morrison could likely have opted out of making the return. While the audience took to Twitter to get their gripes taken, John Morrison seemed very supportive of The Miz's new muscle.

In response to fans expressing their disappointment, Morrison himself opted to praise Jonah instead and wish him well in his venture alongside The Miz.

"@JONAHISHERE is a beast! @mikethemiz is lucky to have him" - Morrison Tweeted.

AEW fans are far more likely to hope that Morrison returns to their favorite promotion instead, where he's known as Johnny Elite. The star unfortunately only had three matches in the promotion, with both of his losses being televised. There's likely still room left for Morrison to return to AEW and revitalize his run before returning to Triple H.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes