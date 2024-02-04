Highly respected AEW star declares: "The Rock is the most powerful man in wrestling today"

An AEW star recently spoke about The Rock who has been the talk of the town lately in the professional wrestling world.

The name in question is none other than Jeff Jarrett. The Brahma Bull made his surprising return to this past week's Friday Night SmackDown during the segment between Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The Rock is reportedly set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed title in the main event of WrestleMania 40. He was also recently named one of the Board of Directors of WWE and UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

Speaking on his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the AEW star claimed that The Great One is the most powerful man in professional wrestling today.

"To me, Dwayne 'I own The Rock now' Johnson is on top of the industry. They're gonna look to him on that board for wrestling expertise. Not business expertise, but when you really drill it down and they're sitting around the table on having to make the decisions, Ari is brilliant in talent, there's no doubt about it. Nick Khan, a dealmaker, and a brilliant talent, he was a uber, uber, uber, mega talent agent for years and his success. But when you get down to a professional wrestling component of it ... but when you drill it right down, The Rock is the most powerful man in wrestling today." [7:09-8:03]

The Rock recently broke his silence after WWE SmackDown appearance

The former WWE Champion Dwayne Johnson recently had an interesting message after the backlash from the fans at his big return on WWE SmackDown.

The Great One took to Twitter and shared the following message:

"There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between The People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, we made magical history in the 'magic city.' Thank you WWE and thank you Cody for the love and the house (Dream & Soulman). Roman, there’s only one Head of the Table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso."

The People's Champion has been accused by many fans of taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania main event spot against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see how plans unfold in the near future.

