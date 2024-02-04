The Rock vs. Triple H: Who has more authority and administrative power in WWE?

The Rock made a shocking appearance on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and replaced Cody Rhodes as the challenger against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40. This move comes shortly after Dwayne Johnson was announced to have joined TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors.

It so happens that fans are not happy with this narrative at all. In fact, The Brahma Bull's intense face-off with Roman Reigns has become the most disliked WWE YouTube video of all time. Fans have started a petition to bring Cody Rhodes back for the main event against Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows this year.

Unfortunately, it so happens that The Great One has more backstage power than Triple H at the moment, even though The Game is WWE’s Chief Content Officer. The other members of TKO Group Holdings have agreed to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to show respect to his new position and are viewing this as a money-making move rather than politics.

On the other hand, WWE's creative team was unaware of this, and the changes to WrestleMania 40’s main event have taken the locker room by shock. Some people hoped the negative reactions from the crowd would take things back to Cody Rhodes eventually facing Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows this year.

To the fans' dismay, Dwayne Johnson currently has more backstage power, and it is quite possible that WrestleMania 40’s main event will remain unchanged.

WWE Superstar The Rock pushed to replace Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

It so happens that recent reports have claimed Dwayne Johnson’s involvement in pushing to replace Cody Rhodes from the main event of WrestleMania 40. Apparently, it was an attempt to save The Show of Shows following the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

Fightful Select had conversations with some pro-wrestlers and one of them had this to say about the situation:

“I’ve known Dwayne [for] a long time. Not only did the look on Cody’s face tell a story, the look on Dwayne’s told a story. I think in that moment he knew that this decision wasn’t going to work out quite the way that he imagined it. He was experiencing the same thing that he and Roman experienced in Philadelphia. He was being co-signed for something the vast majority didn’t want.”

Fans have flooded WWE's social media handles with angry reactions and comments. While the Stamford-based promotion’s social media is still pointing towards The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, with The Show of Shows rapidly approaching, the main event scene may change following the major backlash.

