Roman Reigns and The Rock's SmackDown segment makes unwanted history: Could this change WWE's WrestleMania plans?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns might be the main event fans will witness at WrestleMania 40 weekend, most likely on Day Two. However, it seems like it’s not something that fans are looking forward to.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes revealed that he will not challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Right after this announcement, The Brahma Bull came out to the ring and had a staredown with The Tribal Chief.

This segment quickly became a historic milestone on YouTube. Unfortunately for the promotion, The Rock, and Roman Reigns, the segment has become the most disliked WWE video of all time. The video got over 200k dislikes in just nine hours.

It seems that the WWE Universe has spoken out about their wishes!

Previously, when The Great One returned to the Stamford-based company in September 2023, it became the most-watched WWE video of all time. This appearance definitely didn’t go in The Brahma Bull’s favour!

The majority of WWE Universe wants to watch Cody Rhodes finish the story and dethrone Roman Reigns. If the company alters plans to make it The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, it may not be the best booking for The Show of Shows.

The likelihood of WWE changing plans is bleak. However, if the company suffers massive backlash over this and the superstars are booed heavily during the Road to WrestleMania, the Stamford-based promotion might make changes.

Former WWE star gives her opinion about The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The industry is buzzing with the possibility of The Rock taking on Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE star Summer Rae took to social media and revealed that she was looking forward to the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns rematch but would retract her words if Rock and Reigns put up a great match.

"I’m not gonna lie, I don’t like it. I want it at Wrestlemania. So maybe I’m not seeing the 'bigger picture' here but 😫🙄 I want that f’ing match at Mania. That’s all. The end. If this whole plan turns out better and blows our minds, then I retract this tweet…," she wrote.

Currently, the only match confirmed for WrestleMania 40 is Bayley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship. Cody Rhodes is yet to challenge Seth Rollins officially.

