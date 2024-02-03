Could The Rock be planning massive career-altering decision after facing Roman Reigns? Analzying the likelihood

The Rock returned to confront Roman Reigns on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. He was introduced by Cody Rhodes, who looked disconcerted by the events that unfolded.

The People's Champion has been a busybody over the past few months. He appeared on RAW: Day 1, teasing his spot at the 'head of the table.' Shortly after, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was announced as a member of the Board of Directors at TKO Group Holdings.

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend and immediately indicated Roman Reigns as his choice of champion to face at WrestleMania 40. However, in the episode of RAW that followed, Seth Rollins approached him with a justification as to why Rhodes should contend against him.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare confronted Roman Reigns. He stated that he sought advice from other veterans on his decision. Cody further added that he was stepping down because one person needed to face the champion, who turned out to be The Rock. The wrestling world is conflicted about the timing of the match as many fans wanted the mega feud to take place but not in a way where Cody Rhodes' spotlight was shunned. In hindsight, given the nature of the current chaos in WWE, it seems this match could prove to be a good front for WrestleMania 40.

A crucial point that has to be taken into consideration is The Rock's age and time away from the ring, which could probably go against him. The 51-year-old star has made sporadic appearances in varied segments, but his last official WWE match was in 2016. The People's Champion could be looking to hang up his wrestling boots after a match with Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's record and achievements make him a viable candidate to be the last feud in The Rock's wrestling career.

This would also enable him to focus solely on his administrative duties while making rare appearances occasionally.

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, seemingly reacted to The Rock taking over his spot

The WWE Universe remains divided on the WrestleMania 40 match for Roman Reigns' coveted title.

Cody Rhodes had been pushed as a babyface in the Stamford-based company ever since his return in 2022. He even feuded with Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar in bouts that garnered much acclaim from the wrestling fraternity.

When The American Nightmare denounced his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, his wife and former WWE personality, Brandi Rhodes, took to X/Twitter to send a one-word reaction.

You can check out Brandi Rhodes' tweet below:

The recent injuries of WWE Superstars have allegedly downplayed the Stamford-based company's plans for the WrestleMania 40 match card.

