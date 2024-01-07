The Rock makes massive tease after Roman Reigns addresses his callout on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman addressed The Rock’s return on WWE SmackDown: New Years Revolution. However, The Great One recently dropped a massive hint in a recent post that could signal some more appearances from him.

The Most Electrifying Man in All of Sports Entertainment returned to WWE on RAW: Day 1 to interrupt former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The two got into a war of words before The Rock dropped Mahal with some signature moves. Before ending the segment, Rocky picked up the mic to hint at a potential rivalry between him and The Head of the Table.

Taking to Instagram nearly one week after his return to WWE in 2024, The Great One posted some pictures from Day 1. He accompanied it with the following caption, stating that there’s more to come:

"Energy. Vibe. Mood. Grateful for the connection. More to come. #peopleschamp ✊🏾"

It looks like the Hollywood megastar wants to keep fans on the edge of their seats and possibly look forward to a clash between himself and The Tribal Chief. The two men could go head to head as early as the Elimination Chamber PLE in Australia.

Paul Heyman addressed The Rock on behalf of Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The Most Electrifying Man in All of Sports Entertainment left fans in awe on WWE RAW last week. To make matters more interesting, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns decided to address his statement on SmackDown.

The Wiseman stated that The Great One wasn’t even invited to a dinner of relevancy and stated that nobody can defeat The Tribal Chief. Here’s what he said on SmackDown:

"The Rock namedrops Roman Reigns because The Rock wants to sit at the head of the table. To sit at the head of the table, one must be invited to a dinner of relevancy. The Rock has not been invited, nor will he be, because The Rock is just like everybody else. He's looking for a shortcut to the headlines. There's only two ways in this world to guarantee going viral. One, date Taylor Swift. Two, call out Roman Reigns... There's not one man on the face of this planet that can beat Roman Reigns," said Heyman.

Heyman also stated that there were only two ways to go viral nowadays: one was by dating Taylor Swift, and the other by calling out The Head of the Table.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the creative team will keep the tease going till the Royal Rumble. The Great One could show up after Reigns retains his title by cheating in the Fatal 4-Way Match.

