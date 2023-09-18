The Rock shatters WWE social media records: Is this the start of his return?

The Rock's WWE SmackDown return last week got fans buzzing, and its social media views speak for itself. Many fans consider this surprise positive for Dwayne Johnson's appearances in the company, and the numbers are not the only reason for this.

The September 15, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown began with Pat McAfee's return. He was later joined by Austin Theory, who did not have the best things to say regarding the commentator. However, the latter did not return alone, as The Rock joined him in the ring. After an entertaining segment, Dwayne Johnson got physical with the former United States Champion, who did not stand a chance against The Great One.

As per WWE's Twitter account, Dwayne's return was viewed for other 103 million times on social media. While this number is impressive, it didn't come as a shock with Johnson's star power in and outside wrestling.

As per reports, The Rock is interested in returning to action at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns, which will take place in Dwayne's hometown in Philadelphia. After the crowd booed them at Royal Rumble 2015, he wanted to prove something, and The Brahma Bull knows he would work great with his cousin and Paul Heyman. It was also said that he was more interested since next year's event will be the first "Endeavor-owned WrestleMania."

Will top superstar star be affected after The Rock's WWE return?

The Rock on his latest WWE SmackDown return

Many were excited after The People's Champion returned to the company after years away. However, some grew concerned regarding the status of Cody Rhodes. Still, fans should not be worried

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes could not "finish the story" by failing to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Many hope he could do so at next year's event, but after The Brahma Bull's return, he could face his cousin instead. A recent report stated that Cody is still the company's top priority, and WWE is discussing options for Dwayne Johnson.

Which former rival did The Rock come face-to-face with during his return?

As mentioned above, the Hollywood actor was joined by Pat McAfee and Austin Theory on his return to SmackDown. However, at a backstage segment later on, he was met by John Cena. The former rivals exchanged pleasantries and hugged each other.

It would be interesting if fans will see The Brahma Bull again and if he will be joined by The Bloodline next time.