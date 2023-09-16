Update on Cody Rhodes' status with WWE following The Rock's recent appearance - Reports

Cody Rhodes' WWE journey to finish his story might go a bit longer after The Rock's recent appearance. According to a new report, The American Nightmare's push won't be affected after the return of The People's Champion.

Last night, The Rock surprised the WWE Universe across the globe when he returned to the company and confronted Austin Theory on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Pat McAfee. In the end, Theory took a People's Elbow to close the segment.

Fans were worried that WWE would now most likely push Cody Rhodes aside and focus on a match between Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. According to a new report from BWE, the company is currently discussing options with The Rock, and Rhodes is still a priority.

"Cody Rhodes is WWE’s priority at the moment, as no agreement over anything other than another meeting to discuss options for a story with regards to Rock," BWE reports.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who faces and potentially dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the near future.

The Rock was originally set to face Cody Rhodes' former WWE rival at WrestleMania 39

The Rock was speculated as Roman Reigns' final challenge and the one to possibly dethrone him at WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match and went on to face The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes is yet to finish his story in the company. However, there were other plans for Roman Reigns. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The People's Champion revealed the original plans for WrestleMania 39.

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down," revealed The Rock.

Unfortunately, the creative was unable to come up with a proper finish, which caused them to drop the dream match. It will be interesting to see what The People's Champ does next following his appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here