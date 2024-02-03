The Rock vs Roman Reigns to end in disaster at WrestleMania 40? Exploring what could happen

The Rock returned during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and had a staredown with Roman Reigns. During the same episode, Cody Rhodes revealed that he would come after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but not at WrestleMania 40.

Now that Rhodes has backed out from challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it opens the spot for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows. Even though fans have always wanted to witness this match, this time, some of the WWE Universe wanted Rhodes to finish the story at WrestleMania over Rock taking on Reigns.

Considering a large portion of fans wanted Rhodes vs. Reigns, giving them something else at WrestleMania might end poorly for WWE. Even though both superstars are titans in the industry, the WWE Universe can troll and boo them during the match, making it a disaster.

Furthermore, WrestleMania 40 is in Philadelphia, and the Philly crowd has rallied very hard behind Cody Rhodes to finish his story. The American Nightmare had revealed how special it would be to perform at Philadelphia, especially after knowing his Late father, Dusty Rhodes, always had a special bond with the Philly crowd!

Given the emotional attribute of Rhodes’ story with WrestleMania 40’s venue, WWE might not get the cheer it’s expecting by replacing Rhodes with The Rock.

Several changes took place before The Rock returned to SmackDown

Prior to Royal Rumble 2024, the most speculated matches for WrestleMania 40 were Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately, Punk suffered a tear in his right tricep during the match, and announced that he won’t be a part of The Show of Shows this year.

With Rollins left without a potential challenger, The Visionary urged Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 over Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Considering Rhodes backed off from challenging Reigns, he will most likely officially challenge Seth Rollins soon.

