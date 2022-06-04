AEW announces Hiroshi Tanahashi to face longtime rival for the eliminator round of interim AEW World Championship

AEW has officially announced an Eliminator match for the Interim AEW World Championship featuring NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi. The winner will advance to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. With this latest announcement, the bracket of the AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series is complete.

In an interesting revelation, All Elite Wrestling has announced the final piece of the puzzle regarding the interim World Championship match. Another competitor for the interim title bout will be determined when Hiroshi Tanahashi takes on Hirooki Goto in an AEW World title eliminator match at NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 12.

After defeating Hangman Page to clinch the AEW World title at Double or Nothing, CM Punk suffered an unfortunate injury on this week's Dynamite. Punk broke the news on Rampage and revealed that he has to go under the knife. It should be noted that The Second City Saint was originally scheduled to face Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door event.

Hiroshi Tanahashi Vs. Hirooki Goto is solid fit for AEW title scene

Next week's Dynamite will open up with a battle royal. The winner of the battle royal will face Jon Moxley in the main event of that very same episode. The winner of the match will advance to the main event of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he will face either Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto to claim the AEW World title.

The two high-profile wrestlers form the chasis of representing NJPW on a global scale. Apart from the high stakes, what makes this match compelling is that the two renowned wrestlers have been long-time rivals, adding further intrigue to the bout.

