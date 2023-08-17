His first match since 2011? Former WWE star could return as Blackpool Combat Club's mystery partner at All In

Blackpool Combat Club need three more partners to fill their six-man team for the Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In. This could be the perfect opportunity for a former WWE star to make his in-ring return after a 12-year absence.

Blackpool Combat Club has managed to solidify itself as one of the most dominant and hard-hitting factions in the promotion ever since its formation. The group has also competed in some of the best multi-man matches in the history of AEW. They recently culminated their brutal and bloodthirsty feud against The Elite.

Nonetheless, it's time to move on to their next chapter, as the biggest event in the company's history, "All In" is just around the corner. Meanwhile, BCC members are set to square off against the team of Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in a 12-man Stadium Stampede match.

The match has been made official on the most recent episode of Dynamite with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli and Wheeler Yuta on the BCC side. However, they are still short on three more teammates which are yet to be revealed. Well, one of them could be a 47-year-old wrestler who is reportedly buckling up for his return.

The star in question is Nigel McGuiness, who wrestled his last match way back in 2011. Nigel has been a commentator on Collision since its debut. As per reports, although it's not confirmed he is cleared to wrestle, Nigel is taking measures for a potential return to the ring.

Henceforth, the former WWE and TNA wrestler could make a surprising comeback at the Wembley event as a member of BCC, which would obviously make him a heel.

Who could be the remaining teammates for Blackpool Combat Club at AEW All In?

While one of the additions to the BCC team could be Nigel McGuiness according to speculations, the other two spots still remain to be filled. Well, one of them could be the former WWE star, Chris Hero (fka Cassius Ohno) who reportedly joined the backstage production team of AEW, and could make an in-ring return.

Speaking of the other member, although the reports suggested that he could not come back in time for All In, the vital member of BCC, Bryan Danielson could surprise the fans by returning in time for the Stadium Stampede match. It would be a moment to cherish for the fans as well.

Henceforth, fans will find out about the three mystery partners of the Blackpool Combat Club in the coming weeks right before All In.