"They clearing ANYBODY over there" - Fans react to former WWE star potentially coming out of retirement after 12 years at All In

Former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness could come out of retirement and potentially wrestle, per a recent report. With All In right around the corner, fans have reacted to the possibility of the 47-year-old returning to the ring once more after 12 years.

McGuinness was last seen as a member of the TNA roster back in 2010. He also competed in his last televised match that year at TNA Xplosion against Stevie Richards. Nigel competed in the ring a year later at the APWA 3rd Annual Holiday Grand Prix, which was his last match as a wrestler as he had to retire due to health issues.

The AEW announcer was not cleared for in-ring competition, but it was confirmed recently that he was taking measures that seemed like he considered the thought. Most of the fans on Twitter were ecstatic at the idea of McGuinness' in-ring return.

A tweet showing reports of Nigel McGuinness' return

The top reaction to the report was the possibility of Nigel McGuinness facing another former WWE Superstar, Bryan Danielson.

The pair shared the ring in the 2000s for Ring of Honor, and their rivalry was reignited as just recently they made jabs at one another.

Check out the reactions below:

Other fans were excited at the possibility of McGuinness having another run in a major promotion and were excited to see his return.

A certain fan was not in any way ecstatic about the announcement, as he referred to the former WWE name as "ANYBODY," suggesting that the news was in no way interesting for them.

Former WWE commentator revealed he'll be present at All In

Nigel McGuinness previously announced on Twitter that he would be making an appearance at AEW All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, his hometown.

The former WWE announcer did not disclose the manner of his appearance but revealed that he would be present.

"Safe to say I'll be there :)"

If everything goes well, fans may be able to see another inspiring in-ring return after a decade.

Many superstars, such as Bryan Danielson, have proven that despite the setbacks, they have come back like they never left and have shown that they still have a lot to offer to the industry.

