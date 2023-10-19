"His last match should be against Edge" - Fans lose it as WWE Hall of Famer announces his retirement match

Fans were sent into a frenzy on Twitter as the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Sting announced his impending retirement.

Sting signed with AEW in 2020 and has since been a major part of the promotion. He has had several memorable matches, including his debut at the Winters is Coming edition of Dynamite when he saved Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin.

After coming to AEW, Sting aligned himself with Darby Allin, and it was announced that he would team with Allin against Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) in a Street Fight at Revolution 2021. Marking, The Icon debut match in Tony Khan's promotion. This event also marked his first match since September 2015, officially ending his retirement.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Sting addressed the fans about his future with the promotion. The Icon then announced that with his debut match being at Revolution 2021, his final match with the Jackville-based promotion will be at Revolution 2024.

Following this announcement, fans on Twitter erupted with reactions as they expressed their emotions over Sting's retirement. Many suggested that his final opponent should be Darby Allin, with whom The Icon has shared a significant journey.

Others proposed alternative opponents, including former WWE Superstars Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, and Christian Cage.

Check out the reactions below:

WWE Hall of Famer names Chris Jericho as Sting's final opponent

With Sting potentially retiring from pro wrestling next year, fans have been speculating about his final opponent. According to Teddy Long, that opponent should be none other than former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that a battle with Jericho would be the perfect send-off for Sting.

"I’d maybe have Sting out talking about his retirement, and here comes Jericho with one of those top-of-the-line promos that he does. ‘We don’t have to wait, we can do it right now, ‘cause you’re washed up anyway.’ You know Jericho, he can really cut those promos on you. So here comes Jericho, ‘You want one more? Let me take you out the right way where you’ll never come back,’” Long said.

Check out the full interview below:

It will be interesting to see who Sting's final opponent will be next year at Revolution, especially considering he already faced The Ocho a few months ago on Dynamite in a tag team match.

Who do you want as the final opponent of The Icon in his retirement match? Sound off in the comments section below.

