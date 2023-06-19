"If he wants to go out in a blazing battle" - Former WWE manager names Sting's perfect final opponent (Exclusive)

Sting is potentially planning to retire from pro wrestling sometime this year, but who could possibly be a suitable final opponent for The Icon? According to Teddy Long, none other than Chris Jericho could provide a blockbuster match against the legendary Sting.

It's currently unclear if The Vigilante will definitely retire this year, but at his age, it's reasonable to assume he's on his final run. Many fans pointed out that The Icon never faced Chris Jericho during their shared WCW run, and it's time for them to clash, and it seems like Long agrees.

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long expressed that Sting could only go out in a blazing battle with Chris Jericho.

"You put him with [Chris] Jericho. (…) If he wants to go out in a blazing battle then Jericho is the guy." (02:20 onward).

Long then continued, explaining how Jericho could cut a memorable promo against Sting.

"I’d maybe have Sting out talking about his retirement, and here comes Jericho with one of those top-of-the-line promos that he does. ‘We don’t have to wait, we can do it right now, ‘cause you’re washed up anyway.’ You know Jericho, he can really cut those promos on you. So here comes Jericho, ‘You want one more? Let me take you out the right way where you’ll never come back.’” (02:43 onward).

After their recent face-off during Dynamite, many fans now think the two will clash in The Icon's final match. The Icon recently took to social media to express that he wishes they had more time together while teasing a clash with Chris Jericho.

Bill Apter doesn't believe anyone in AEW could give Sting a worthy final bout

While some believe that Chris Jericho is the natural choice for The Icon's final opponent, Bill Apter doesn't think the match would be high profile enough. However, if not The Ocho, who else on the roster could provide him with a worthy match?

During an earlier episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained that fans never got to see the much-clamored-for Undertaker vs. Sting match and that nothing in AEW could top this.

"I don't think Chris Jericho would be the right person. But I'm trying to think now, in AEW, who the opponent actually would be for Sting's retirement match. And I'm looking in my head, and I don't see anyone there." (02:37 onward).

It remains to be seen if The Icon will face off against Chris Jericho in his retirement match or not, but the two definitely are building up to a current feud. Either way, fans might just see the two WCW alumni go toe-to-toe in AEW.

