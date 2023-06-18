WWE legend is not the "right person" for Sting's possible retirement match, says veteran (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Bill Apter believes that WWE legend Chris Jericho should not be Sting's final opponent. He spoke to Teddy Long and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine about The Icon's potential retirement bout.

Chris Jericho will undoubtedly go down as one of the best wrestlers of his generation. Hence, many fans have been clamoring to see The Ocho go toe-to-toe with another legend, Sting.

Jericho recently shut down the possibility of a match against The Icon when he said he was not interested in making it happen. Apter shared his thoughts on the situation as he said:

"I'm in Chris Jericho's corner on this one. I don't know if I want to see that match, and it's not that Sting can't perform, but I don't think Chris Jericho would be the right person. We all talked for years about The Undertaker vs. Sting, something we all wanted to see. But I'm trying to think now, in AEW, who the opponent actually would be for Sting's retirement match. And I'm looking in my head, and I don't see anyone there."

Apter added that he wasn't sure who would be an ideal opponent for The Icon's retirement match:

"I'm going down the list of people in my head that would be an excellent match for Sting to finish off with, and I don't really see that guy." [02:37 - 03:47]

Jericho and Sting have since had an altercation on an episode of Dynamite, meaning that this dream match may still be in the cards. Nonetheless, fans will be hoping for the epic showdown to materialize.

Chris Jericho and Sting are WWE legends

Chris Jericho and Sting's impact on the wrestling world can not be overstated. The two have carved out illustrious careers for themselves and are admired for their longevity.

At one stage, Jericho was WWE's top champion. He famously defeated The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on the same night to claim the company's top prize.

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE Remember when Chris Jericho beat Stone Cold and The Rock in the same night? Remember when Chris Jericho beat Stone Cold and The Rock in the same night? https://t.co/HxwjcodyJ4

Sting's run in WWE was relatively short-lived but still exciting. However, many fans will feel disappointed that the dream match between The Icon and The Undertaker never came to fruition.

