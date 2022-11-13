"His legacy was cemented 20 years ago" - WWE veteran commends AEW star Sting for surprising gimmick change (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently disclosed the reason behind his immense respect for AEW star Sting.

The Icon has had an exemplary career over the course of more than three decades in the pro-wrestling business. While he has been largely recognized as one of the most prominent wrestlers of all time, not all of his gimmicks were well-received.

Sting portrayed a character inspired by Heath Ledger's Joker in 2010, during his run in the IMPACT Promotion (then known as TNA). Speaking on the latest episode of the Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained why this made a major impression on him.

"This is the kind of guy Sting is, it is because Sting did not have to do this. His legacy was cemented 20 years ago, but you know we were doing stuff at TNA and then we kind of got into a situation where he was starting to go a little crazy a little cuckoo we transitioned that into Joker's thing," said Russo.

Russo continued by saying that the WCW legend was not afraid to take chances and push boundaries:

"He [Sting] was morphing into it, I'll never forget he showed up at one TV, you know, in a red suit that he went out and purchased, that's a pro. That is a pro that's not afraid to take chances, push the boundaries, isn't afraid to fail doesn't have, you know, a safe zone that he's got when he when he showed up with that red suit I was like, I had so much freaking respect for him. it was unbelievable to me." [From 7:25 to 8:50]

Sting still has a dedicated fanbase in AEW, where he plays the role of Darby Allin's mentor.

The WWE veteran also stated why Sting could not be a locker room leader in AEW

While Vince Russo's respect for Sting is unquestionable, the WWE veteran still believes that the latter cannot play the role of a locker-room leader.

In the same podcast episode of the Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that Sting is a straightforward man with no tendency towards playing politics with his co-workers.

As such, he finds it hard to believe that Sting would ever assume a leadership role backstage in AEW.

ThePrinceMagus @ThePrinceMagus



If only they knew a man to make their team a trios…



#AEWDynamite Sting and Darby have been called out by the trios of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.If only they knew a man to make their team a trios… Sting and Darby have been called out by the trios of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh. If only they knew a man to make their team a trios…#AEWDynamite https://t.co/rN9DKcQNnQ

Sting is scheduled to have a match at the Full Gear Pay-per-view, where he will go up against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal while teaming up with Darby Allin.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's thoughts about the AEW veteran? Sound off in the comments below!

