Former WWE personality shares insight into whether AEW star Sting is a locker room leader (Exclusive)

While AEW star Sting is certainly one of the most respected wrestlers today, his status as a locker room leader is a different story, according to WWE veteran Vince Russo.

With the AEW locker room seemingly being a site for chaos ever since CM Punk's controversial episode at the All Out media scrum, many fans have questioned the lack of discipline backstage. Although stars like Chris Jericho have taken on a leadership role on occasion, there is no definite information about a locker room leader in Tony Khan's company.

In a recent episode of the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, WWE veteran Vince Russo spoke about his perception of the Icon. Russo said Sting do his best in everything, but he is not someone who is the locker room leader type.

"He is not the locker room leader type. I mean he is really not. He could be in a heartbeat, but I just don't think he wants to assume that role. He is the kinda guy where you know like, you really talk about blue collar worker. He comes to work, he wants to know what he's gonna do. He wants to make it the best possible way. Never, you know, never had an ego with wanting to do things. Not a political bone in his body, not when I worked with him anyway." (2:07 - 3:03)

You can watch the full show here:

It remains to be seen if Sting will take up more responsibilities in AEW in the future.

Sting may be gearing up for a feud with Jeff Jarrett in AEW

While Sting has not taken part in too many matches in the Jacksonville-based Promotion, his next opponent may already be lining up for battle.

Sting's sudden absence from All Elite programming has not gone ignored, as Darby Allin explained in a promo. The former TNT Champion reportedly requested his instructor to leave him alone for a bit so that he could make it on his own.

With Jeff Jarrett making his thunderous entry and alliance with Jay Lethal, Sting already has a match lined up. The duo of Darby and Sting will face off against Jay Lethal and Jarrett at Full Gear. The last time Sting and Jarrett faced each other was during a match in October 2010 in TNA.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sting.

Do you think Sting should be the locker room leader in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes