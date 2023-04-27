"His thirst for divas never ends" - WWE legend leaves fans speechless after he shares Torrie Wilson's NSFW video on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson was recently the subject of an NSFW Twitter page, which shared a brief clip of the star. Surprisingly, legendary commentator Jim Ross retweeted the clip. While many fans responded to JR retweeting the clip and remaining unapologetic about it, the entire episode resulted in some hilarious fan reactions.

Wilson notably appeared on JR's "THE JIM ROSS REPORT" back in 2019, where the two shared their experiences in the pro wrestling industry during an interview. Due to this, it's difficult to imagine the two not having a good relationship, despite fans being flabbergasted that the veteran would share the spicy clip.

After having a fan question if he knew that his retweets were public, Jim Ross doubled down and hit back at the fan. This response got the attention of many Twitter users as they flooded the replies with their hilarious reactions to his comments.

Marc @mr3y @JRsBBQ I think he meant thank you for the Torrie Wilson twerking retweet in the timeline @JRsBBQ I think he meant thank you for the Torrie Wilson twerking retweet in the timeline

Sal @DudeTonk @JRsBBQ JR I love you for that retweet. Torrie Wilson is a beautiful woman worth retweeting @JRsBBQ JR I love you for that retweet. Torrie Wilson is a beautiful woman worth retweeting

Smoke-o-matic @HeWhoSmoketh

The People's Champion is taken so we'll just call you The Voice of the People. @JRsBBQ I'm in tears.The People's Champion is taken so we'll just call you The Voice of the People. @JRsBBQ I'm in tears.The People's Champion is taken so we'll just call you The Voice of the People. 😂

Torrie Wilson notably initially shared the clip herself on her Instagram account as a joke. The WWE veteran is yet to acknowledge the backlash Jim Ross received, but if they are good friends, JR's retweet was likely out of good nature and not malicious.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Jim Ross recently gave his take on whether Dustin Rhodes could join his brother Cody Rhodes in WWE

When JR isn't being caught retweeting spicy clips of his fellow WWE Hall of Famers, the veteran often shares his decades' worth of insight into the current events of the pro wrestling industry. Many fans have debated whether Dustin Rhodes could return to the Stamford-based promotion to join his brother, and JR believes there is a slim chance of it happening.

Take It All @Do1tBroLy Cody Rhodes Vs Dustin Rhodes. Double Or Nothing 2019. Cody Rhodes Vs Dustin Rhodes. Double Or Nothing 2019. https://t.co/QRVZnUpxpK

During a recent episode of his Grillin' JR podcast, the pro wrestling veteran speculated that despite fans pushing for this move, it's highly unlikely.

"Well, you never say never in this crazy-a** business, but it would be a long shot based on Dustin's age and him moving companies. He'd have to be hired by WWE. That's an option [Cody returning to AEW], but I think as crazy as it sounds, Dustin getting hired [by WWE] for a one-off or a big match at a stadium show or something big is more likely than Cody coming back to AEW, and I might be wrong on that deal."

It remains to be seen whether Dustin and Cody will ever be reunited in the same wrestling promotion. Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against them. Either way, the Rhodes brothers still publicly support each other's milestones on social media.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes