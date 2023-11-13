"Home team advantage" - Top AEW star sends a message ahead of massive title match at Full Gear 2023

AEW is gearing up for its upcoming pay-per-view Full Gear, which will emanate from Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. With only one week left until the event, the Jacksonville-based company has already announced a string of titles and non-title matches. The pay-per-view will be headlined by the AEW World Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Jay White.

All Elite Wrestling recently added a four-way match for the World Tag Team titles for Full Gear. The current champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill will defend the tag titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), LFI ( El Toro Blanco and Dralistico), and House of Black (Malakai Black and Brodie King).

Before his title match at Full Gear, Brody King, who is a California native and worked in the Kia Forum before starting his wrestling career, recently took to social media to react to AEW's announcement.

"Home team advantage. Los Angeles hardcore." - Brodie King wrote.

Here is the post:

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brodie King, and Buddy Matthews) are former AEW World Trios Champions, who lost the title to the Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Carter, and Billy Gunn) at All In pay-per-view in August 2023.

Bully Ray heaps praise on Julia Hart after her performance at AEW Dynamite

On the recent addition of Dynamite, House of Black's Julia Hart took on Red Velvet in a singles match and scored a victory over the 31-year-old with a moonsault.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke highly of Julia Hart and said she was taking steps forward.

"22 years old, and that was such a veteran spot. [She] took a spot that the boys take for granted, she got tackled by Red Velvet, Red Velvet hit the ropes, and Julia [Hart] dove at her legs and took her out. She looks good, I like the way she does her entrance, I like her presence in the ring, she's taking steps forward, and tonight I really saw it," said Bully Ray. [0:24-1:12]

