"Honor to work with him" - AEW star CM Punk praises WCW legend 

CM Punk recently posted a public message for AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone on Instagram, writing that it was an honor to work with him. He also termed Schiavone an "iconic voice in wrestling."

On Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite, the WCW legend interviewed CM Punk in the latter's first appearance on the promotion's flagship show. On his Instagram story, Punk posted a picture of himself and Tony Schiavone from the segment and wrote the below message for the wrestling veteran.

"Absolute thrill for me to hear this man say my name. Iconic voice in wrestling. Honor to work with him. Also, the balls to to wear mauve pants on national television," Punk wrote.

CM Punk's appearance on AEW Dynamite was a success if the episode's ratings are any indication. His segment with Tony Schiavone was arguably the best of the night, where he put over AEW's thriving roster.

Most notably, Punk dropped a major hint at Daniel Bryan's imminent AEW arrival, which expectedly sent fans into a frenzy.

"It's a lot less about proving the haters wrong and it's more about proving myself right!" @CMPunk on why he needs to beat @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/24XqhJJgE1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

Tony Schiavone all praise for CM Punk's AEW debut

CM Punk's AEW debut at The First Dance was a resounding success and won plaudits from many in the business.

However, Schiavone went a step further and called the debut the greatest night in the history of professional wrestling. Whether one agrees with Schivone or not, it's hard to deny that Punk's return was indeed one of the most memorable moments in recent memory.

I have been asked many times: Hey Schiavone, what is the greatest night in the history of our great sport? My answer: This! #CMPunk #AEW pic.twitter.com/eWDuFUUSGS — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) August 21, 2021

Interestingly, Tony Schiavone also revealed that he was also supposed to introduce CM Punk at AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20th. But those plans were later scrapped.

Do you think it would've been better if Schiavone had introduced Punk on his debut? Or were you happy with the way things went? Sound off in the comments section below.

