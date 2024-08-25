Hook beats 6 ft 10 in AEW giant in a shocking manner

AEW Collision saw an upset as Hook defeated a 6 ft 10 in giant in a shocking manner. This will give him some much-needed momentum heading into All In.

The giant in question is none other than Big Bill. Hook has been embroiled in a bitter rivalry with The Learning Tree Chris Jericho and his faction. He has been attacked numerous times and Jericho has even tried to exude authority over him.

Now, just one day before he takes on Jericho at All In for the FTW Championship, the upstart sent out a strong message to the WWE legend and his stable. The match started well and the two stars exchanged several hard-hitting moves.

Big Bill obviously had the upper hand and despite being the bad guy, he was cheered on by the British crowd, which was surprising to see. Bryan Keith was up to some ringside shenanigans as he was targeting The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

Despite the size difference, Hook connected with several big punches on the former WWE star. He then won the match by applying the RedRum submission on Bill. The challenger and FTW Champion Chris Jericho had one final staredown before their high-stakes match at All In at Wembley Stadium.

