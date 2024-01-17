AEW
  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • HOOK references WWE Superstar’s dig ahead of blockbuster world title match on AEW Dynamite

HOOK references WWE Superstar’s dig ahead of blockbuster world title match on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jan 17, 2024 11:36 IST
Hook is the current FTW Champion
HOOK is the current FTW Champion

AEW star HOOK is one of the fastest-rising stars in the wrestling industry. The star recently found himself dragged into a Twitter controversy between Tony Khan and a WWE Superstar.

The star being discussed is Jinder Mahal. After Tony Khan took shots at the former WWE Champion, he responded by focusing his sights at HOOK. The 24-year-old star however gave a fitting response to Jinder Mahal in a recent promo.

In a recent promo on X/Twitter, HOOK put Samoa Joe on notice ahead of their match on Dynamite for the AEW World Championship. The latter also referenced Jinder Mahal's tweet, saying "Who the f**k am I anyway?"

"So who's the pressure on tomorrow? I mean, is there really anything that I have to lose? And also, I'm not big enough to compete with Samoa Joe. Hey, but I'm getting some calories right now, so who knows? Then again, who the f**k am I anyway? 24 hours, Joe. I'm coming for that world title." HOOK said.

Booker T explains his recent comments on AEW star HOOK

Following the recent Tony Khan tweet fiasco involving the 24-year-old, Booker T seemingly criticized the 24-year-old star for having an irrelevant record of 28-1. Later, the WWE veteran clarified his earlier statement.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that his comments were directed at Tony Khan and not the FTW Champion.

"My comment wasn't to make HOOK look bad, it was - more than anything - to point out Tony Khan in this 28-and-1 streak that this kid has had going on, that HOOK is not more a household name," Booker T said.
youtube-cover

The upcoming Dynamite will see Samoa Joe defend his AEW World Championship for the first time.

Do you think the 24-year-old will win the championship and surprise the entire wrestling industry? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...