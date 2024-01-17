HOOK references WWE Superstar’s dig ahead of blockbuster world title match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star HOOK is one of the fastest-rising stars in the wrestling industry. The star recently found himself dragged into a Twitter controversy between Tony Khan and a WWE Superstar.

The star being discussed is Jinder Mahal. After Tony Khan took shots at the former WWE Champion, he responded by focusing his sights at HOOK. The 24-year-old star however gave a fitting response to Jinder Mahal in a recent promo.

In a recent promo on X/Twitter, HOOK put Samoa Joe on notice ahead of their match on Dynamite for the AEW World Championship. The latter also referenced Jinder Mahal's tweet, saying "Who the f**k am I anyway?"

"So who's the pressure on tomorrow? I mean, is there really anything that I have to lose? And also, I'm not big enough to compete with Samoa Joe. Hey, but I'm getting some calories right now, so who knows? Then again, who the f**k am I anyway? 24 hours, Joe. I'm coming for that world title." HOOK said.

Booker T explains his recent comments on AEW star HOOK

Following the recent Tony Khan tweet fiasco involving the 24-year-old, Booker T seemingly criticized the 24-year-old star for having an irrelevant record of 28-1. Later, the WWE veteran clarified his earlier statement.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that his comments were directed at Tony Khan and not the FTW Champion.

"My comment wasn't to make HOOK look bad, it was - more than anything - to point out Tony Khan in this 28-and-1 streak that this kid has had going on, that HOOK is not more a household name," Booker T said.

The upcoming Dynamite will see Samoa Joe defend his AEW World Championship for the first time.

