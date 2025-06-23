"Hope he’s just trying to go to WWE," "Doesn't seem he will be back soon"- Fans erupt after Buddy Matthews gives an unfortunate update on his injury

AEW star Buddy Matthews had been climbing the ranks in the Jacksonville-based promotion as a singles star. However, he suffered an injury at Grand Slam Australia months ago and recently provided an update on his health condition, which led to a lot of fans reacting on social media.

The former House of Black member hurt his ankle while entering the ring for his match against The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada. Despite that, Matthews worked the entire match and was able to finish it, which led to his absence from television.

Recently, Rhea Ripley's real-life husband revealed on his Instagram Live that his ankle had not been recovering as expected.

“The ankle is not recovering as well as I thought it would be. There’s no mobility to it, if I can’t have mobility, I can’t move properly. Once it hits 3 months without healing, it becomes chronic... I thought I’d be back in the ring in April.”

This led to the fans not holding back and reacting to Buddy Matthews' announcement on social media. There was a section of fans who applauded his resilience and grit and believed that he would overcome this setback.

However, there was one fan who believed that it did not seem that the AEW star would make his return anytime soon.

"Hope he gets well soon. He hadnt even scratched the surface of his full potential yet," a fan commented.

"The house always wins! He's gonna be fine!" another fan tweeted.

"poor guy, hope his doctors can fix it. Doesn`t seem he will be back soon," a fan tweeted.

One fan laid out a suggestion that Buddy Matthews should lose some muscle to have a better recovery process.

On the other hand, another fan suspected that it was a tactic by him to jump ship to his former company, World Wrestling Entertainment.

Buddy Matthews wants to clash with Kenny Omega in a singles bout

During his time away from the ring, Buddy Matthews revealed that he wanted to battle the Best Bout Machine, Kenny Omega, in a one-on-one match. While their former factions, The Elite and House of Black, clashed on multiple occasions, the duo has yet to collide in singles action.

"I think that what everyone wants is me and Kenny, Yeah, me and Kenny. That's on a lot of people's bucket list. Will it happen? I don’t know. Am I down for it? Absolutely."

With Matthews sharing a heartbreaking health update, it remains to be seen when he will be back and if he can get that spectacular bout against The Cleaner in All Elite Wrestling.

