“Hope he retires with Sting,” “He dead” - Fans worried about AEW star’s future after death-defying spot at Revolution

Fans are in utter shock following an AEW star's insane dive at the 2024 Revolution Pay-Per-View event. The star being discussed is Darby Allin.

The Relentless star has been known for his high-risk maneuvers and death-defying spots. Every match he performs in, the fans are left concerned for his safety.

At the Revolution PPV, Darby teamed with Sting in his final match to defeat The Young Bucks. During the match, the 31-year-old star jumped off a ladder onto a sheet of glass. This was one of the most brutal spots of The Relentless star's entire career thus far.

Expand Tweet

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below :

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW star Darby Allin talks about his Mount Everest training experience

The 31-year-old star has proved time by time why he is one of the biggest risk-takers in the locker room. Recently, he opened up about climbing the biggest mountain in the world, Mount Everest.

Speaking on Battleground podcast, The Relentless star discussed his training for climbing the mountain. He said most people had a hard time while completing the training.

"I don’t think anybody will truly understand how hard this has been if everyone thinks I’m super reckless and I just go to Mount Everest with zero mountain experience. So I signed up with a company. (...) They’re like, ‘Well, the next climbing is happening April, so you got six months to train for the biggest mountain in the world with zero mountain experience.' I flew to so many different countries and so many different mountains I’ve climbed. It’s been gnarly; it’s been so gnarly. I could talk for an hour about what happened on those mountains and how gnarly - people were coughing up blood," he said.

It will be interesting to see how will AEW present Darby in his singles run now that The Icon has retired.

Do you think he should go after the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!