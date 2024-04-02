"Hope we see you at Mania,""Hit Roman" - Fans erupt after WWE veteran warns Roman Reigns and The Rock after RAW

Following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, warned Roman Reigns and The Rock on social media.

Cody Rhodes witnessed the same fate this week as he did on RAW last week. However, this time, The American Nightmare was not the only one who took the beating. Seth Rollins and Jey Uso also faced the wrath of The Bloodline. The Rock and Roman Reigns mercilessly attacked the babyfaces during the main event of Monday Night RAW.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes was not happy with The Bloodline's actions, especially The Brahma Bull attacking his brother on consecutive episodes of RAW. He vented his frustration on X/Twitter and sent a warning to The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief.

"Karma is a bi***!" Dustin Rhodes shared.

Following Dustin's tweet, wrestling fans erupted on X/Twitter to share their reactions.

It remains to be seen if The Natural indeed makes an appearance at WrestleMania XL to aid Cody Rhodes.

Former WWE head writer pointed out a big flaw in Cody Rhodes and The Rock's segment on RAW

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out that the Stamford-based company made a big mistake by not announcing Cody Rhodes for RAW this week.

The Stamford-based company had announced that The American Nightmare was not medically cleared. The former WWE head writer believes that if the company had let fans know that Cody would be present on RAW, fans would have been glued to their seats till the very end of the show.

"Another huge mistake, bro. Cody is not here. Cody has not been cleared. My God, bro. Show the guy showing up. Show him showing up to the arena. Because, again, you're telling me he's not cleared to wrestle. He's not here. You've got a portion of your audience, bro, that's going to believe that, and they're not going to be there when he comes out. Have him show up at the top of the second hour, bro!" Vince Russo said.

Cody and Seth Rollins are set to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The outcome of the following match will decide the stipulation for The American Nightmare's match against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two.

