Former WWE employee highlights "huge mistake" with WWE's booking of Cody Rhodes on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt the company should have somehow informed the fans that Cody Rhodes would be showing up on RAW this week.

After the brutal beatdown from the Rock last week, WWE announced Cody was not on the show. However, during the main event, The American Nightmare showed up to help Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. However, things did not go as planned because The Final Boss and Roman Reigns mercilessly whipped the two babyfaces with a weightlifting belt.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that the production team should have shown Cody Rhodes turning up at the venue. He claimed that when WWE announced their top babyface was not medically cleared, many fans expected to see him tuned out.

"Another huge mistake, bro. Cody is not here. Cody has not been cleared. My God, bro. Show the guy showing up. Show him showing up to the arena. Because, again, you're telling me he's not cleared to wrestle. He's not here. You've got a portion of the audience that's going to believe that, and they're not going to be there when he comes out. Have him show up at the top of the second hour bro." [From 7:18 onwards]

This was the second week in a row that Cody got brutalized by The Bloodline members. The vicious assault may also impact his ability to be at one hundred percent for WrestleMania weekend.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins can get retaliation at The Show of Shows.

